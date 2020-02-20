State Wrestling Tournament Underway

DES MOINES, Iowa — The biggest annual sporting event in the state of Iowa is underway at Wells Fargo Arena.

The Iowa High School Wrestling Tournament begins on Thursday morning in downtown Des Moines. The three-day tournament will conclude with the crowning of dozens of individual champions on Saturday night.

You can track live scores and watch live matches via Track Wrestling and the Iowa High School Athletic Association online.

The meet begins with 672 wrestlers. Just 42 will be immortalized as state champions. The Channel 13 Sports team will be following the action all weekend. Check back for more updates.