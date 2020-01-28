Longtime Chiefs Fans From Iowa Headed to Super Bowl LIV

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DEXTER, Iowa -- The Chiefs are headed to Super Bowl LIV and so are two longtime Iowa fans. Jesse Gonzalez said he was about 17 years old when he attended his first Chiefs game at Arrowhead Stadium.

“First time I had ever been to a pro game. Went to the venue and I was just amazed how it was laid out, and ever since then I became a Chiefs fan,” Jesse said.

Not long after that day, he became a season ticket holder. This is just about his 40th year as a die-hard fan, and he brought his wife, Sonja, along for the ride.

Sonja said she was amazed the first time he took her to a game; their seats were about four rows from the field.

“As I continued to go down and down the stairs and I was able to hear coaches talk and players talk, it was unbelievable. For me, it was the greatest experience ever,” Sonja Gonzalez said.

The Dexter, Iowa, couple gets up very early in the morning to make the trek down to Kansas City for each home game.

Their love for the team and the game helped them create fun traditions.

“At our tailgate, we always bring a bottle of tequila just to celebrate the tailgate party with all of our friends and future friends, Chiefs fans, so we just pour ourselves a shot and on the back side it says ‘Gonzalez Season Ticket Holder Since 1980,’” Jesse said.

Sonja and Jesse said the moment the Chiefs beat the Titans in the NFL Conference Championships was unforgettable.

“I have never cried so much in my whole life. I just cried and cried because I have always had the faith,” Sonja said.

The couple said they have been through it all with the team, and a Super Bowl win would mean the world to their family.

“The ups and downs, the bad times, and there’s always next year. You know how many times I have said that over my life? But now you know as long as you remain with your team and stay faithful, I think that this is going to be the crowning moment. If they bring that Super Bowl trophy home, then it’s all worthwhile," said Jesse.

Sonja added, “No, it’s when they bring it home.”

The Gonzalez family is headed to Miami this Friday.

The Kansas City Chiefs face off against the San Francisco 49ers this Sunday.