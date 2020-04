Please enable Javascript to watch this video

On Friday night, an idea from the collective brain of the Iowa High School Athletic Directors Association turned into a magical movement in Iowa.

The IHSADA asked schools on Twitter to turn on their stadium lights at 8:00 p.m. every Friday night, for as many minutes as school days missed up to that point.

The first Friday, lights were on for 15 minutes across the state as a show of solidarity for all students. The Twitter campaign uses the hashtag #LightUpIA.

Mark Freund reports.