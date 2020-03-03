UNI’s AJ Green, Isaiah Brown Win Player of the Year Awards

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — UNI’s AJ Green has been named the Larry Bird Player of the Year. Teammate Isaiah Brown earned the MVC Defensive Player of the Year award.

Green led the Missouri Valley Conference regular season in scoring, averaging 21.8 points per game. He adds to his honors after being named First Team All-MVC.

And finally, the 2020 #MVChoops Larry Bird Player of the Year Award goes to AJ Green of @UNImbb pic.twitter.com/Z8qDir7BcF — MVC Basketball (@ValleyHoops) March 3, 2020

Green is UNI’s fourth player to win the Larry Bird Player of the Year award. Seth Tuttle (2015), Adam Koch (2010) and Jason Daisy (1997) all previously won the award. Green is the third sophomore to win it, following Doug McDermott (2012) and Fred VanVleet (2014).

Brown is the second Panther to win the Defensive Player of the Year award, following Kwadzo Ahelegbe (2011). Brown recorded 121 rebounds, 28 steals and 12 blocks to help lead the UNI defense this season.

The 2020 #MVChoops Defensive Player of the Year is Isaiah Brown of @UNImbb! pic.twitter.com/aEAr2yX0mO — MVC Basketball (@ValleyHoops) March 3, 2020