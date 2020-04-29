Vote in Iowa Madness Final Four: Dan Gable vs. Shawn Johnson

It’s down to the Final Four in the tournament to decide the greatest moment in Iowa sports history.

Former Cyclone wrestler and Hawkeye coach Dan Gable won a gold medal at the 1972 Olympics without giving up a single point. Gable was a wrestling machine and is considered by many as the greatest wrestler of all time.

West Des Moines native Shawn Johnson won a gold medal in the 2008 Olympics on the balance beam. Johnson was just 16 years old at the time. She also won silver in the all-around competition.

.@kurt13warner winning Super Bowl MVP advances to the championship of Iowa Madness, Best Moments in Iowa Sports History.



Who will Warner face? — SoundOFF (@SoundOFF13) April 29, 2020

The winner will take on “Kurt Warner Wins Super Bowl MVP” in the finals on Thursday. A winner will be announced on Friday.