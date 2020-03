Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Waukee and Centennial are among the central Iowa teams that advanced to state in Class 4A on Tuesday.

The Warriors outlasted Valley, 59-55, behind Tucker DeVries' 24 points.

Centennial buried Johnston, 58-42, after a slow scoring start to open the game.

Other 4A central Iowa teams that advanced to state include Ankeny, who beat Sioux City East, and Dowling Catholic, who downed Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln.