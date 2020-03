Former Hawkeye Peter Jok continues to play professionally overseas in France. Jok plays for Cholet averaging 10 points, 3 rebounds a game.

His season, like everyone else, has been put on hold because of the CoronaVirus.

Channel 13’s Mark Freund got ahold of Jok via Skype to talk covid-19, playing professionally, and of course his former team.

