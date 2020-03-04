World’s Best Swimmers Making Waves in Des Moines This Week Ahead of 2020 Olympics

DES MOINES, Iowa — More than 300 swimmers from around the globe, including world champions, world record holders, Olympic medalists, and up-and-coming stars are expected to compete in 28 events at the Wellmark YMCA Prairie Meadows pool over the next three-and-a-half days.

The TYR Pro Swim Series returns after its first appearance in Des Moines last year. While Wellmark YMCA’s Ruth Comer said last year will be hard to beat, this year is set to be even bigger with even more competition as it’s one of the final run-ups to the U.S. Olympic trials in June.

Some of the big-name swimmers include:

Katie Ledecky, the current world record holder in the 400m, 800m, and 1500m freestyle and two-time Olympian.

Caeleb Dressel, two-time Olympic gold medalist at the 2016 Olympics and current record holder in the 100m butterfly.

Ryan Lochte, a swimming legend with 12 Olympic medals and 27 World Championship medals. Lochte is vying for his fifth Olympic games.

Tickets are still available at www.usaswimming.org/tickets. Click here for more information about the event.

