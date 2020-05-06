Skip to content
whotv.com
Des Moines
51°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Veteran’s Voices
Hidden History
Special Reports
Booked!
Agribusiness
Top Stories
Two Injured After Argument Leads to Shooting at Des Moines Apartment
Top Stories
Small Businesses Band Together For ‘6 Foot Social Project’
Video
Top Stories
Early Morning Fire Damages Vacant Des Moines Home
YMCA Still Plans on Operating Summer Camps in Central Iowa
Ruth Bader Ginsburg ‘resting comfortably’ After Nonsurgical Treatment for Benign Gallbladder Condition
Digging the Tulips in Pella
Video
Politics
Insiders
The Deciders
Top Stories
Congress Pushes for Childcare Funding on Next Relief Package to Increase to $50 Billion
Video
Top Stories
Senator Proposes Expansion of SNAP Benefits During Pandemic
Video
Top Stories
VP Pence Coming to Des Moines, Governor Reynolds Heading to White House
Video
As Trump Resumes Travel, Staff Takes Risks to Prepare Each Trip
Iowa Lawmakers: Biofuel Producers Need Relief Aid
Video
Insiders 5/3/20: Iowa Pastor Isn’t Rushing to Reopen Church After Governor Lifts Restrictions
Video
Sports
Iowa Madness Tournament
Senior Sports Spotlight
High School
SoundOFF
Murphy’s Law
What’s Bugging Andy
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Nevada Cubs Can’t Defend Title
Video
Top Stories
Mr Basketball Goes to Prom
Video
Top Stories
Summer Iowa Games Cancels Some Competitions, Postpones Others
What’s Bugging Andy? Zoom Calls.
Video
Murphy’s Law: Best Moment In Iowa Sports History
Video
FACEOFF: MLB Realignment, NFL on Saturdays, Trubisky, and Twinkies
Video
Interactive Radar
Weather
Mega Doppler-S
Warnings
Iowa’s Weather Channel
Maps & Radar
Weather Related Closings
Megan’s Weather Whys
PhotoLink
On WHO 13
13 Days of Caring
We Are Open
Health Care Heroes
Graduation Best Wishes
Community Calendar
Contests
Golden Apple
On-Air
WHO-HD Children’s Programming
PhotoLink
Pledge of Allegiance
Remarkable Women
Senior Salutes
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
WHO 13 News Team
Send Us Your Story Idea
WHO 13 Employment Opportunities
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
13Now App Center
Search
Search
Search
6 foot social project
Small Businesses Band Together For ‘6 Foot Social Project’
Video