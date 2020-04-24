Skip to content
whotv.com
Des Moines
56°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Veteran’s Voices
Hidden History
Special Reports
Booked!
Agribusiness
Top Stories
Family Cancer Network Holds Virtual Backyard Bash to Raise Funds and Awareness
Video
Top Stories
Parents Adding Life Skills to Curriculum During Pandemic Thanks to Chores App
Video
Top Stories
11 More Deaths from COVID-19, 521 New Cases Reported in Iowa
Iowa Governor: Tip From Ashton Kutcher Led to Testing Deal
Replacement Rule for Waters of the US Rule in Place
Video
Questions Arise Over Large Sums of Money Small Airports are Receiving from CARES Act
Video
Politics
Insiders
The Deciders
Top Stories
Questions Arise Over Large Sums of Money Small Airports are Receiving from CARES Act
Video
Top Stories
State Election Officials Push Absentee Voting for June Primary
Video
Top Stories
Congress Reaches Deal on $480 Billion Package to Help Small Businesses and Hospitals, Expand Testing
New Funding for Depleted Small Business Loan Program Stalls in Congress
Video
Trump Claims he Will Temporarily Suspend Immigration into US Due to Coronavirus Fears
Video
Biofuel Producers Missing From $19B USDA Aid Package
Video
Sports
Iowa Madness Bracket
NFL Draft
High School
SoundOFF
Murphy’s Law
What’s Bugging Andy
Japan 2020
Top Stories
An Olympic Boycott, 40 Years Later
Video
Top Stories
Bucs Draft Iowa’s Wirfs to Protect Brady
Top Stories
Feller Beats Ali in Iowa Madness Tournament
Video
Families Staying Active Create Own ‘Grand Blue Mile’ to Commemorate Drake Relays
Video
Dominique Dafney Still Chasing NFL Dream
Video
Dan Gable Advances to Next Round
Video
Interactive Radar
Weather
Mega Doppler-S
Warnings
Iowa’s Weather Channel
Maps & Radar
Weather Related Closings
Megan’s Weather Whys
PhotoLink
On WHO 13
We Are Open
Health Care Heroes
Community Calendar
Contests
Golden Apple
On-Air
WHO-HD Children’s Programming
PhotoLink
Pledge of Allegiance
Remarkable Women
Senior Salutes
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
Channel 13 News Team
Send Us Your Story Idea
WHO 13 Employment Opportunities
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
13Now App Center
Search
Search
Search
airports
Questions Arise Over Large Sums of Money Small Airports are Receiving from CARES Act
Video