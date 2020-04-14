Skip to content
whotv.com
Des Moines
28°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Health Care Heroes
Veteran’s Voices
Hidden History
Special Reports
Booked!
Agribusiness
Top Stories
Polk County Death is Youngest Iowa Victim of COVID-19
Top Stories
DMACC Offering Free Online Tutoring for its Students
Video
Top Stories
DMACC Student Earns Spot in NASA Summer Internship
Video
Senators want USDA to provide relief funding for farmers; others say to wait
Video
Coronavirus crisis: Pentagon officials outline plan to protect military members
Video
Grant Relief on the Way for Some Iowa Small Businesses
Video
Politics
Insiders
The Deciders
Top Stories
Trump Halts World Health Organization Funding Over Handling of Coronavirus Outbreak
Top Stories
Obama endorses Biden for president in video message
Video
Top Stories
Trump Rages at Criticism While Governors Craft Their Own Plans to Reopen the Economy
Bernie Sanders Endorses Former Rival Joe Biden for President
Trump Says He’ll Decide on Easing Virus Guidelines, Not Governors
Bernie Sanders Drops Out of the 2020 Race, Clearing Joe Biden’s Path to the Democratic Nomination
Sports
Iowa Madness Bracket
NFL Draft
High School
SoundOFF
Murphy’s Law
What’s Bugging Andy
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Purdy Family Isolating Together
Video
Top Stories
Iowa Madness: Bob Feller Advances
Video
Top Stories
Iowa Cubs Talk Postponed Season on What Should’ve Been Home Opener
Video
Track Stars Not Giving Up On Spring Season
Video
IFL Cancels Season
Video
Iowa Madness: Hawkeyes Advance Over Troy Davis, Feller vs Kempt Next
Video
Interactive Radar
Weather
Mega Doppler-S
Warnings
Iowa’s Weather Channel
Maps & Radar
Weather Related Closings
Road Conditions
Megan’s Weather Whys
On WHO 13
We Are Open
Community Calendar
Contests
Golden Apple
On-Air
WHO-HD Children’s Programming
PhotoLink
Pledge of Allegiance
Submit Your Health Care Heroes!
Remarkable Women
Senior Salutes
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
Channel 13 News Team
Send Us Your Story Idea
WHO 13 Employment Opportunities
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
13Now App Center
Search
Search
Search
covid
Wildlife Reclaims Yosemite National Park as Coronavirus Keeps Humans Away
Video