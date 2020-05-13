Danielle Williams

Skip to content
whotv.com
Des Moines
49°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Veteran’s Voices
Hidden History
Special Reports
Booked!
Agribusiness
Top Stories
Three Arrests Made in Des Moines Child Sex Abuse Case
Top Stories
Will Working From Home Remain the Norm Post-Coronavirus? Experts Say It’s Likely
Video
Top Stories
Iowa Gym Owner is Cited for Defying Coronavirus Order
Man Injured in Officer-Involved Shooting in Marshalltown
Polk County & DMACC Open Financial Empowerment Center to Help Iowans Achieve Goals
Video
Iowa Pharmacists Discuss Remdesivir Pros and Cons
Video
Politics
Insiders
The Deciders
Top Stories
Presidential Election Vote-by-Mail: Recipe for Cheating or Safeguard Against COVID-19?
Video
Top Stories
Candidates Find News Ways to Campaign Leading Up to the June Primaries
Video
Top Stories
Insiders 5/10/20: Republican Challengers Want Steve King Out of Congress
Video
Pence Will Not Self-Quarantine and Plans to be at the White House Monday
Video
VP Pence Praises Reynolds’ Reopening Strategy During Visit to Iowa
Video
Vice President Pence Speaks With Iowa Faith Leaders on Resuming Religious Services
Video
Sports
Senior Sports Spotlight
High School
SoundOFF
Murphy’s Law
What’s Bugging Andy
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Local Boys Volleyball Star
Video
Top Stories
Baseball Owners OK Plan That Could Lead to July Start, Source Says
Video
Top Stories
Iowa Wild Season is Canceled
Video
What’s Bugging Andy?
Video
FACEOFF: Wrestling Media Legend, Born to Prom, Knoxville, LEGO Man, and Little Richard
Video
I THINK: Cancellations Continue, WHO Wants to Honor Senior Athletes
Video
Interactive Radar
Weather
Mega Doppler-S
Warnings
Iowa’s Weather Channel
Maps & Radar
Weather Related Closings
Megan’s Weather Whys
PhotoLink
On WHO 13
13 Days of Caring
We Are Open
Health Care Heroes
Graduation Best Wishes
Community Calendar
Contests
Golden Apple
On-Air
WHO-HD Children’s Programming
PhotoLink
Pledge of Allegiance
Remarkable Women
Senior Salutes
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
WHO 13 News Team
Send Us Your Story Idea
WHO 13 Employment Opportunities
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
13Now App Center
Search
Search
Search
Danielle Williams
Three Arrests Made in Des Moines Child Sex Abuse Case