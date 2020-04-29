Skip to content
whotv.com
Des Moines
51°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Veteran’s Voices
Hidden History
Special Reports
Booked!
Agribusiness
Top Stories
Iowa Farmers Get to Work Planting
Video
Top Stories
Roof Fire Damages Downtown Apartment Building
Top Stories
Corteva Employees Helping Local Non-Profit During Difficult Time
Hotels’ Financial Struggles Directly Impacting Des Moines Arts and Culture Organizations
Pandemic Hobbies: Flour Flying Off Shelves as Baking Interest Spikes
Video
Downtown Farmers’ Market Vendors Weigh in on Upcoming Virtual Meetup
Video
Politics
Insiders
The Deciders
Top Stories
Senators Ask for Review of Prisons’ Handling of Coronavirus
Video
Top Stories
Suspension of Iowa Legislative Session to Continue
Top Stories
Insiders 4/26/20: Sen. Ernst’s Plan for Child Care; Navigating the Pandemic’s Challenges in the Restaurant Industry
Video
‘Not a flip of a switch,’ But Lawmaker Says it’s Time to Start Reopening Iowa
Video
President Trump Signs $484 Billion Measure to Aid Employers, Hospitals
Questions Arise Over Large Sums of Money Small Airports are Receiving from CARES Act
Video
Sports
Iowa Madness Tournament
NFL Draft
High School
SoundOFF
Murphy’s Law
What’s Bugging Andy
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Vote in Iowa Madness Final Four: Nile Kinnick vs. Kurt Warner
Top Stories
SoundOff Pre-Show Zoom
Video
Top Stories
What’s Bugging Andy?
Video
FACEOFF: NFL Draft, Chad Ryan Hired, Last Dance Success, Pandemic Positives
Video
Murphy’s Law: Searching for Middle-ground as Iowa Re-Opens
Video
I THINK: Virtual NFL Draft Was Great
Video
Interactive Radar
Weather
Mega Doppler-S
Warnings
Iowa’s Weather Channel
Maps & Radar
Weather Related Closings
Megan’s Weather Whys
PhotoLink
On WHO 13
13 Days of Caring
We Are Open
Health Care Heroes
Community Calendar
Contests
Golden Apple
On-Air
WHO-HD Children’s Programming
PhotoLink
Pledge of Allegiance
Remarkable Women
Senior Salutes
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
Channel 13 News Team
Send Us Your Story Idea
WHO 13 Employment Opportunities
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
13Now App Center
Search
Search
Search
hotels
Hotels’ Financial Struggles Directly Impacting Des Moines Arts and Culture Organizations