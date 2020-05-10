jeremy taylor

Skip to content
whotv.com
Des Moines
44°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Veteran’s Voices
Hidden History
Special Reports
Booked!
Agribusiness
Top Stories
Insiders 5/10/20: Republican Challengers Want Steve King Out of Congress
Video
Top Stories
Pence Will Not Self-Quarantine and Plans to be at the White House Monday
Video
Top Stories
Iowa Teen Puts on ‘Quarantine Theatre’ Performances Every Day
Video
Police: 18-Year-Old Shot in the Head in Des Moines
Video
Iowans Flocking to Local Meat Locker as Grocery Store Supply Tightens Up
Video
Airlines Say Massive Job Cuts Are Inevitable After Bailout Dries Up
Politics
Insiders
The Deciders
Top Stories
Insiders 5/10/20: Republican Challengers Want Steve King Out of Congress
Video
Top Stories
Pence Will Not Self-Quarantine and Plans to be at the White House Monday
Video
Top Stories
VP Pence Praises Reynolds’ Reopening Strategy During Visit to Iowa
Video
Vice President Pence Speaks With Iowa Faith Leaders on Resuming Religious Services
Video
Pence’s Press Secretary Tests Positive for Coronavirus, Trump Says
Video
Judge: Law Blocking Sex Education Funding Unconstitutional
Sports
Senior Sports Spotlight
High School
SoundOFF
Murphy’s Law
What’s Bugging Andy
Japan 2020
Top Stories
What’s Bugging Andy?
Video
Top Stories
FACEOFF: Wrestling Media Legend, Born to Prom, Knoxville, LEGO Man, and Little Richard
Video
Top Stories
I THINK: Cancellations Continue, WHO Wants to Honor Senior Athletes
Video
Murphy’s Law: That’s What Moms Do
Video
Racing Back in Knoxville Friday Without Fans
Video
Lego Michael Jordan
Video
Interactive Radar
Weather
Mega Doppler-S
Warnings
Iowa’s Weather Channel
Maps & Radar
Weather Related Closings
Megan’s Weather Whys
PhotoLink
On WHO 13
13 Days of Caring
We Are Open
Health Care Heroes
Graduation Best Wishes
Community Calendar
Contests
Golden Apple
On-Air
WHO-HD Children’s Programming
PhotoLink
Pledge of Allegiance
Remarkable Women
Senior Salutes
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
WHO 13 News Team
Send Us Your Story Idea
WHO 13 Employment Opportunities
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
13Now App Center
Search
Search
Search
Watch Now
Watch Now
Today In Iowa
jeremy taylor
Insiders 5/10/20: Republican Challengers Want Steve King Out of Congress
Video