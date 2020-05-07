Skip to content
whotv.com
Des Moines
49°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Veteran’s Voices
Hidden History
Special Reports
Booked!
Agribusiness
Top Stories
Lego Michael Jordan
Video
Top Stories
A Handful of Historic Valley Junction Businesses Plan To Re-Open Friday
Video
Top Stories
Could new 5G technology put America’s defense at risk?
Video
US House leaders can’t agree on how to work, vote during pandemic
Video
US lawmakers and advocates call for easy access to domestic violence center funding
Video
More Businesses Prepare for Reopening as Reynolds Lifts More Restrictions on Friday
Video
Politics
Insiders
The Deciders
Top Stories
Congress Pushes for Childcare Funding on Next Relief Package to Increase to $50 Billion
Video
Top Stories
Senator Proposes Expansion of SNAP Benefits During Pandemic
Video
Top Stories
VP Pence Coming to Des Moines, Governor Reynolds Heading to White House
Video
As Trump Resumes Travel, Staff Takes Risks to Prepare Each Trip
Iowa Lawmakers: Biofuel Producers Need Relief Aid
Video
Insiders 5/3/20: Iowa Pastor Isn’t Rushing to Reopen Church After Governor Lifts Restrictions
Video
Sports
Senior Sports Spotlight
High School
SoundOFF
Murphy’s Law
What’s Bugging Andy
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Lego Michael Jordan
Video
Top Stories
We Love the 80s! And 20s!
Video
Top Stories
Nevada Cubs Can’t Defend Title
Video
Mr Basketball Goes to Prom
Video
Summer Iowa Games Cancels Some Competitions, Postpones Others
What’s Bugging Andy? Zoom Calls.
Video
Interactive Radar
Weather
Mega Doppler-S
Warnings
Iowa’s Weather Channel
Maps & Radar
Weather Related Closings
Megan’s Weather Whys
PhotoLink
On WHO 13
13 Days of Caring
We Are Open
Health Care Heroes
Graduation Best Wishes
Community Calendar
Contests
Golden Apple
On-Air
WHO-HD Children’s Programming
PhotoLink
Pledge of Allegiance
Remarkable Women
Senior Salutes
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
WHO 13 News Team
Send Us Your Story Idea
WHO 13 Employment Opportunities
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
13Now App Center
Search
Search
Search
Watch Now
Watch Now
Channel 13 News at 10:00
legos
Lego Michael Jordan
Video