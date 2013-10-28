Skip to content
Closings
President Trump and COVID-19 Task Force Hold Daily Briefing
Channel 13 News at 6:00
Leshaun Murray
2019 Trial Dates Scheduled for Suspects in Mike Wasike Murder
Suspects Appear in Jail Court in Mike Wasike Murder Case
Two Men Already Convicted of Robbing Mike Wasike Now Charged with His Murder
Leshaun Murray Sentenced to 50 Years in Prison
Sentencing Hearing for Leshaun Murray Continued Again
More Leshaun Murray Headlines
Prison Sentence Handed Down for Teen in Brutal Carjacking Case
Sentencing Delayed for Teen Found Guilty in Wasike Carjacking
WASIKE BEATING: Teen Testifies Against Friend
WASIKE BEATING: Teen Changes Plea To Guilty
SEVERE BEATING: Trial Set For Teen Suspects