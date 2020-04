WHO 13 is proud to salute military veteran Bernie Koehrsen from Hardin County.

Koehrsen served 22 years in the U.S. Air Force that included assignments in Thailand and England. Koehrsen then went on to serve as Waterloo’s police chief and as a criminal justice professor at Ellsworth Community College. He currently works as the Hardin County Veterans Affairs director.

WHO 13 thanks you for your service!