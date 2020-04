Channel 13 is proud to salute military veteran Duane Chaffee of Des Moines.

Chaffee served in the U.S. Army’s 11th Airborne Division. The paratrooper survived multiple jumps into the jungles of New Guinea, the Philippines and Japan during World War II.

Following his service, Chaffee went into the construction industry and raised a family here in the metro.

Channel 13 thanks you for your service!