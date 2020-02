Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Channel 13 is proud to salute military veteran Gary Rebel of West Des Moines.

Rebel served two tours of duty in Vietnam as a door gunner and crew chief on a helicopter. In that time, he carried out multiple rescue missions until he was severely injured in a helicopter crash.

Rebel was awarded the Purple Heart Air Medal for Heroism and the Bronze Star. He retired from the Air Force in 1995.

Channel 13 thanks you for your service!