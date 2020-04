Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Channel 13 is proud to salute military veteran Henry Rumbaugh from Des Moines.

Henry served in the Army. He was deployed to Vietnam from 1965 to 1967. When he got back, he went to work for John Deere, he farmed, and drove a bus for the Ballard School District.

Now, Henry is retired and trying to keep up with his grandkids.

Channel 13 thanks you for your service, Henry!