Channel 13 is proud to salute military veteran Irvin Massick.

Massick served in the Navy as a pharmacist’s mate second class during World War II. His family says he is the definition of grit and until recently mowed his own lawn, shoveled his own snow and went hunting for mushrooms.

Massick's family also tells us they are very proud of their father, grandfather and great grandfather.

Channel 13 thanks you for your service!