Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Channel 13 is proud to salute military veteran Jim Keller of Albia.

Keller served in the U.S. Army as a sergeant during the Vietnam War.

Once back in Iowa, he spent 16 years creating the Welcome Home Soldier Monument. The beautiful monument now sits on the edge of Albia and is dedicated to all soldiers returning from overseas.

Channel 13 thanks you for your service!