Channel 13 is proud to salute military veteran Ken Hoffman of Marshalltown.

Hoffman served in the Navy on the USS Eldorado during the Korean War.

Following his service, he worked at Marshall Printing Company and then in retirement worked as a bus driver for the Marshalltown Community School District.

Even at 83, Hoffman is still giving back, delivering food and groceries to those in need during the coronavirus pandemic.

Channel 13 thanks you for you service!