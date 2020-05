Channel 13 is proud to salute military veteran Otto Bastian of Des Moines.

Bastian served in the U.S. Navy from 1959 to 1966 and was deployed to Vietnam as part of his service. His family says he is most proud of an 18-month deployment to the McMurdo Station in Antarctica where he served as a radio man in charge of communications.

Bastian now keeps busy with his six grandchildren and five great grandchildren.