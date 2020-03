SWISHER, Iowa -- Fred Shelton of Swisher served his country for four years in the Navy, starting with training in San Diego. He then was got his assignment in Hawaii.

“They asked me if I would go to Hawaii 'I said are you kidding of course I’ll go to Hawaii,'” said Shelton, where he worked handling bags of sailors traveling through Hawaii. “I had friends that were shot at and everything else, the most dangerous thing I did was going to the bars too late at night,” he said with a laugh.