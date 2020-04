Channel 13 is proud to salute military veteran Robert Runnells of Knoxville.

Runnells enlisted in the U.S. Army when he was just 18 years old. After basic training, he was deployed to Italy. He served for three years during World War II.

Following his service, Runnells worked at the VA Hospital in Knoxville for 30 years. He remains a member of both the American Legion and VFW.

Channel 13 thanks you for your service!