Salute to Veterans: Royal Simmons

Channel 13 is proud to salute military veteran Sheral Sydnes of Ames. Sydnes served in the U.S. Air Force during World War II. He provided support to B-29 bomber pilots and helped build runways for the U.S. military in Japan. Sydnes now lives at Northridge Village in Ames. Even at 96 years old, his family says he drives, cooks and loves beating everyone at cards. Channel 13 is grateful for…