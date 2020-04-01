Breaking News
Salute to Veterans: Stan Merrell

Veteran's Voices
Channel 13 is proud to salute Stan Merrell of Norwalk. Stan achieved the rank of Air Force Sergeant E-4. He was stationed in Texas, Alaska, Utah and Greenland during his military career. After retiring from the service, he went back to college using the GI Bill. Stan is still active with American Legion Post 562.

