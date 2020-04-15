Salute to Veterans: Tom Zaputil

Channel 13 is proud to salute military veteran Tom Zaputil of Mystic.

Zaputil served in the U.S. Army in Vietnam from 1965 to 1967. While deployed he was part of an armored personnel carrier crew and was honored with multiple medals, including the Purple Heart.

Zaputil married his wife Mary Sue shortly after returning from the war and is now kept busy with two children and seven grandchildren. Zaputil is also a 50-year member of the American Legion Post 340.

Tuesday also happens to be his 74th birthday. Happy birthday and thank you for your service!