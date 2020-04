Channel 13 is proud to salute military veteran Clyde "Bud” Beveridge of West Des Moines. Beveridge served in the U.S. Marine Corps. He was wounded in combat during the Vietnam War and was awarded the Purple Heart. Beveridge is the former commander of the VFW Post 8879 in Valley Junction and current commander of the Des Moines Chapter of the Military Order of the Purple Heart. He also spends his free…