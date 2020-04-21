Sharing Stories Veteran to Veteran

DES MOINES, Iowa — A central Iowa woman has created a non-profit organization to honor veterans, by sharing their stories.

Sara Maniscalco Robinson is a veteran with over 20 years in the Iowa National Guard.

“I speak for the veterans that’s really what I do,” said Robinson. “I give them a voice that they otherwise can’t have and I’m the founder of the Iowa Veterans perspective.”

Robinson interviews veterans and takes the interviews to her website and social media channels.

“I mainly started the Iowa Veterans Perspective because I wanted to share the stories of our veterans,” said Robinson. “I come from a long history of veterans my Grandpa was in World War II my Dad was in the Iowa National Guard for more than 41 years with a deployment to Afghanistan.”

Her family was an influence to her signing up for military service.

“I joined the Iowa National Guard when I was 18 years old as a broadcast journalist,” said Robinson. “At that young age I had no idea what I was getting myself into but I’m so glad that I did.”

Robinson said the stories she shares are important for the general public to hear.

“I still love making videos and I love teaching my young soldiers how to tell stories,” said Robinson. “I think one of my big dreams for this project would be being able to share the stories with a larger audience.”

She said the stories some veterans tell her are not even shared with their own spouses or families. Robinson said veterans will open up more often to someone who has also served their country in military service.

“I consider each story that I’m told to be a gift that they give it to me,” said Robinson. “Then it’s my job to take that gift and package it up and use my talents to present that.

For more on the Iowa Veterans Perspective, click here.