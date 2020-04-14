USS Iowa’s New Mission to Help Vets

SAN PEDRO, California — The USS Iowa is known as a restored battleship floating museum, now located in the Los Angeles Harbor.

The Battleship Iowa is also now working, as a Veterans Reintegration Center, helping vets just out of the service to find their next step, and also a sense of community with other vets.

“I was a Coast Guard veteran, I exited the Coast Guard back in 2012, October 2012,” said Janice Bowman, who works coordinating veterans programs aboard the Iowa. “I ended up into a job, I was working as a litigation assistant up here, but my focus and my passion turned to the veteran community, I felt there was a need and saw the need was for advocacy.”

“We’re setting up or we have been in the past year setting up a veterans resource concierge center,” said Jonathan Williams, President & CEO of the Battleship Iowa Museum. “We’re really focused on being a neutral intermediary for soldiers to lean on for veterans to turn to.”

The USS Iowa is open to veterans of all branches of the military. It also welcomes veterans’ groups to meet, and hold events aboard the ship. The USS Iowa now is currently not open to the public, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are providing a physical space for a lot of these organizations these post 9/11 organizations may not have an actual home,” said Bowman.

“We have veterans groups from all over the country to come aboard ship whether it’s reunions or there’s just a visit in town on a tour in town,” said Williams. “My biggest thing is thanking the state of Iowa, your ship would not be able to be open to the public it wasn’t for the great citizens and the support of the state of Iowa.”

