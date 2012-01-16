Breaking News
Broken Clouds

Des Moines

56°F Broken Clouds Feels like 56°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Lows around 35.
35°F Lows around 35.
Wind
18 mph NW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Ames

51°F Clear Feels like 51°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 35F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.
35°F Clear skies. Low around 35F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph NW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Fort Dodge

48°F Clear Feels like 48°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 33F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.
33°F Clear skies. Low 33F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph NW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Denison

50°F Clear Feels like 50°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph.
34°F Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
17 mph NW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Creston

57°F Clear Feels like 57°
Wind
12 mph S
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 34F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph.
34°F A clear sky. Low 34F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
17 mph NW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Marshalltown

52°F Clear Feels like 52°
Wind
5 mph NNE
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 33F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.
33°F Clear skies. Low 33F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph NW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Algona

50°F Clear Feels like 50°
Wind
18 mph NNE
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low 33F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph.
33°F Mainly clear skies. Low 33F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
18 mph NW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Lamoni

55°F Clear Feels like 55°
Wind
5 mph S
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 35F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.
35°F Clear skies. Low near 35F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph NW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Video Forecast

Data pix.

Forecast

Today will still be mild with highs in the upper 60s. A cold front will approach the state this afternoon shifting the winds and causing the temperatures to fall. A few showers and more clouds are possible ahead of the front. The best likelihood of rain is in northern Iowa and along the eastern border of the state. It will become windy as the winds shift to the northwest and cooler air returns to the state by the end of the day.

Thursday and Friday will be cool days with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will only reach the low 50s. Another round of rain is possible on Saturday, but it will remain light. Expect more rain on Easter Sunday during the afternoon and evening with even a chance for snow Sunday night into Monday especially across northern and northwest Iowa. The long term outlook shows next week to be cooler and below average for Central Iowa.

WEATHER MAPS

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

68° / 35°
Partly cloudy and windy
Partly cloudy and windy 10% 68° 35°

Thursday

50° / 29°
Partly cloudy and windy
Partly cloudy and windy 0% 50° 29°

Friday

54° / 40°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 30% 54° 40°

Saturday

55° / 42°
Cloudy with rain
Cloudy with rain 10% 55° 42°

Sunday

50° / 29°
Windy, chance of showers
Windy, chance of showers 40% 50° 29°

Monday

44° / 26°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 44° 26°

Tuesday

46° / 27°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 46° 27°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

59°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
59°

63°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
63°

66°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
66°

68°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
68°

63°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms/Wind
50%
63°

61°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy/Wind
20%
61°

58°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
58°

58°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
58°

57°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
57°

57°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
57°

56°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
56°

53°

8 PM
Clear
0%
53°

50°

9 PM
Clear
0%
50°

49°

10 PM
Clear
0%
49°

47°

11 PM
Clear
0%
47°

45°

12 AM
Clear
0%
45°

43°

1 AM
Clear
0%
43°

42°

2 AM
Clear
0%
42°

41°

3 AM
Clear
0%
41°

39°

4 AM
Clear
0%
39°

38°

5 AM
Clear
0%
38°

37°

6 AM
Clear
0%
37°

37°

7 AM
Sunny
0%
37°

40°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
40°

Latest Weather