Active Weather Ahead This Week

A wavy weather pattern will allow for many disturbances this week across the state of Iowa.

A weak disturbance will pass through the Midwest already on Monday. This will bring snowfall to parts of North Dakota, Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Michigan while rain is more likely to the south in Nebraska, Kansas, Missouri, and Iowa thanks to warmer temperatures. Rainfall amounts looks minimal on Monday with less than a tenth of an inch likely by the late evening.

Rain through Monday (3/16/2020) at 7 PM

Tuesday will be on the drier side, so hopefully you have plans to get a breath of fresh air while you’re able to. The morning will start off with plenty of sunshine, but cloud cover will return throughout the afternoon as our next system will already begin to arrive from the southwest. Highs on St. Patrick’s Day will be in the middle to upper 40s.

Wednesday is when the first of two systems arrive for the mid-late week. Strong warm air advection (strong wind displacing a warmer air mass into a new area) will allow for temperatures to rise despite a thick layer of lower level clouds. Energy will be weak, but there will still be plenty of moisture for light rain showers to form across the state. Overall this will be a round of lighter rainfall with most totals under a quarter inch by Wednesday evening.

Rain through Wednesday (3/18/2020) at 4 PM

The wind will be just as strong, if not stronger by Thursday as it begins to shift toward the south with the second low pressure system. It will boost temperatures up close to 60° by Thursday afternoon. This system will also have a little bit more energy than the first, which may allow for isolated thunderstorms to develop across the state. These will be non-severe thunderstorms, but rain amounts will be higher in areas where a t-storm does form. Additional rainfall amounts will be a quarter to three-quarters of an inch by early Friday morning.

Temperatures will continue to warm thanks to a strong south wind on Thursday.

Colder temperatures will arrive as the back side of the system arrives by Friday. There is a slight chance for some light snow early, but accumulation looks minimal with a better chance of drier weather all together on Friday. One thing is for certain, you can expect the wind to remain strong and temps to fall into the 30s by the afternoon. For the first full day of astronomical Spring, it certainly won’t feel like it here in central Iowa.