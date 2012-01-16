Today will still be mild with highs in the upper 60s. A cold front will approach the state this afternoon shifting the winds and causing the temperatures to fall. A few showers and more clouds are possible ahead of the front. The best likelihood of rain is in northern Iowa and along the eastern border of the state. It will become windy as the winds shift to the northwest and cooler air returns to the state by the end of the day.

Thursday and Friday will be cool days with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will only reach the low 50s. Another round of rain is possible on Saturday, but it will remain light. Expect more rain on Easter Sunday during the afternoon and evening with even a chance for snow Sunday night into Monday especially across northern and northwest Iowa. The long term outlook shows next week to be cooler and below average for Central Iowa.