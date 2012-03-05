Skip to content
whotv.com
Des Moines
69°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Veteran’s Voices
Hidden History
Special Reports
Booked!
Agribusiness
Top Stories
Des Moines Public Schools Announce Virtual Graduation Plans
Top Stories
Eight More COVID-19 Deaths, 740 New Cases Reported in Iowa
Video
Top Stories
Pandemic Hobbies: Iowans Going Back to Their Roots with Gardening
Video
Biden denies sexual assault allegation: ‘This never happened’
Healthy Pigs Being Killed as Meatpacking Backlog Hits Farms
The Food Bank of Iowa Serves More Than 5,000 People in a Drive-Up Food Pantry
Video
Politics
Insiders
The Deciders
Top Stories
Biden denies sexual assault allegation: ‘This never happened’
Top Stories
Ex-Iowa Governor Urges Reynolds to Rethink COVID-19 Policies
Top Stories
Iowa Secretary of State Urging Younger People to Work the Polls for Upcoming Primary
State Lawmakers Vote to Further Suspend Session Until May 15
Video
Senators Ask for Review of Prisons’ Handling of Coronavirus
Video
Suspension of Iowa Legislative Session to Continue
Sports
Iowa Madness Tournament
Senior Sports Spotlight
High School
SoundOFF
Murphy’s Law
What’s Bugging Andy
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Iowa Madness Championship Vote
Top Stories
Vote in Iowa Madness Final Four: Dan Gable vs. Shawn Johnson
Top Stories
Iowa Madness Final Four: Nile Kinnick vs. Kurt Warner
SoundOff Pre-Show Zoom
Video
What’s Bugging Andy?
Video
FACEOFF: NFL Draft, Chad Ryan Hired, Last Dance Success, Pandemic Positives
Video
Interactive Radar
Weather
Mega Doppler-S
Warnings
Iowa’s Weather Channel
Maps & Radar
Weather Related Closings
Megan’s Weather Whys
PhotoLink
On WHO 13
13 Days of Caring
We Are Open
Health Care Heroes
Community Calendar
Contests
Golden Apple
On-Air
WHO-HD Children’s Programming
PhotoLink
Pledge of Allegiance
Remarkable Women
Senior Salutes
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
Channel 13 News Team
Send Us Your Story Idea
WHO 13 Employment Opportunities
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
13Now App Center
Search
Search
Search
Watch Now
Watch Now
Channel 13 News at Noon
Mega Doppler-S