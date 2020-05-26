Memorial Day Damage: Radar Confirmed Tornado in Polk County

Storm damage in Johnston off of Greendale Road

Greendale Road behind Hy-Vee in Johnston

Large tree uprooted in Johnston

Siding ripped off a home near Pioneer Parkway in Johnston

Damage near Pioneer Parkway In Johnston

Damage along Merle Hay Road In Johnston

View of the storm from 86th Street Overpass looking East over I-35/80. Photo by Kelcee Hunt Photography

Trampoline Damage in Polk City

Large trees down in Johnston

Trampoline twisted in Johnston

At 6:32 PM on Monday evening, the National Weather Service issued a Tornado Warning for a storm cell moving through the city of Johnston. The National Weather Service Johnston will do a storm survey tonight and possibly into Tuesday morning to confirm damage from this storm.

Rotation started to appear in radar scans just before that time in the area of Merle Hay Road and I-80/35. The storm moved in a northeasterly direction producing wind damage with large trees and tree branches down along Merle Hay Road just south of the 62nd Ave intersection.

The storm moved northeast to the southwest side of Ankeny and the southeast side of Polk City crossing Highway 415 where some homeowners also reported tree and property damage.

The rotation weakened and the warning was allowed to expire as it moved across Ankeny and toward Alleman.