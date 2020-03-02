Meteorological Spring Starts Off Mild for Iowa

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Whether you knew it or not, today (March 1) is the first day of Meteorological Spring. Meteorological seasons follow the calendar year. December, January, and February represent Meteorological Winter, which is historically the three coldest months of the year. June, July, and August represent the three warmest months of the year historically and is deemed Meteorological Summer. The seasons we grew up learning about refer to the Astrological seasons which follow the relationship between the Earth and Sun.

In 2020, you'll notice a big change in the first week of March from what Iowa experienced in 2019. It will be A LOT warmer. Last year, March 1-7 averaged a temperature of 13.4°. That was 20.8° BELOW average for the first week of March in Des Moines. This year for the same period we're looking at an average temperature of 44.8°, which is 10.6° ABOVE average.

Monday will be the coolest day of the week. Forecast highs are in the low to mid 40s which is still at or just above average for early March. Already by Tuesday, temperatures will begin to warm back up. Highs will climb into the low and mid 50s under a mostly sunny sky. Our weather pattern will remain fairly quiet and mild throughout the rest of the work week. Lows will range from the upper 20s to the upper 30s and highs will range from the low to upper 50s.

The models are still showing evidence of a big warm up for next weekend. Highs look climb into the 60s at least.

Des Moines, IA 7-Day Forecast for March 2-March 8, 2020

More Des Moines Stats:

March 1 Average High: 42° Average Low: 24°

April 1 Average High: 57° Average Low: 36°

May 1 Average High: 68° Average Low: 47°

June 1 Average High: 77° Average Low: 58°