More Snow on the Way for Thursday

Winter Weather Headlines:

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 7 am Friday for Audubon, Guthrie, Dallas, Polk, Jasper, Poweshiek, Adair, Madison, Warren, Marion, Mahaska county This area is expecting 1-4″ of snowfall.

**Note: A tight snow gradient will occur somewhere across Adair, Madison, Warren, Marion, Mahaska counties (Hwy 92-Hwy 34), but exact placement is tough to forecast. Areas south will likely experience the highest amounts (up to 4″). Those along I-80 will see the lowest (under 3″).

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 7 am Friday for Audubon, Guthrie, Dallas, Polk, Jasper, Poweshiek, Adair, Madison, Warren, Marion, Mahaska county This area is expecting 1-4″ of snowfall.



A Winter Storm Warning is in effect further south until 7 am Friday for Adams, Union, Clarke, Lucas, Monroe, Wapello, Taylor, Ringgold, Decatur, Wayne, Appanoose, Davis county. This area is expecting 4-7″ of snowfall with pockets of higher amounts possible due to thundersnow.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect further south until 7 am Friday for Adams, Union, Clarke, Lucas, Monroe, Wapello, Taylor, Ringgold, Decatur, Wayne, Appanoose, Davis county.

Snow that has formed across the Nebraska/ Kansas state line will continue to push northeast this afternoon. By the early afternoon, most of southern Iowa will see at least light snowfall. By the late afternoon this will push north to I-80 with Hwy 30 being the farthest north for accumulating snowfall.

Light to moderate snow will fall for most of those on the northern edge of this system (Hwy 34 to Hwy 30). Those south of Hwy 34 will see pockets of heavy snow reducing visibility to less than a mile. This is because this area may experience thundersnow due to an increase in energy within the atmosphere.

Projected Snowfall Amounts by Sunrise Friday

Friday will be dry and warm enough for some melting as the wind shifts toward the south. The sky will be partly to mostly sunny with highs in the upper 40s mainly north of Hwy 34.

The weekend will be even milder as the wind strengthens from the south on Saturday. Highs will be close to 60 on Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will continue to warm up through the early next week with highs near 70 by Tuesday.