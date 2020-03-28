Severe Storms & Tornadoes Possible Saturday

Severe storms are possible today in Iowa, especially east of I-35. We are starting the day with clouds and some early morning rain and thunderstorms. The early morning rain and storms will quickly lift east and out of the state this morning.

Stormpath 11 AM

Mid-morning another push of warm air advection will lead to the development of another band of rain and storms through midday. These storms are ahead of a surge of warm air. Temperatures will quickly rise to the upper 60s to low 70s this afternoon.

A sharp cut-off to drier air, called the dryline, will be just behind this. This could lead to the formation of storms that could quickly develop and start to rotate leading to a tornado threat through mid-afternoon. The best likelihood of seeing severe storms and tornadoes will be east of I-35 towards the Illinois border.

Skies will stay cloudy into the evening with an area of rain rotating across northern Iowa on the back side of this very dynamic weather system. No severe weather is expected with the evening and overnight rain. Temperatures will drop back to the low 40s and upper 30s through early Sunday morning.

Skies will be cloudy on Sunday morning with clearing skies by afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 50s. We will stay in the 50s to low 60s most days this week. We will have more clouds again Wednesday through the end of the week with a few showers on Wednesday as well.