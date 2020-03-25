1  of  2
Breaking News
Closings

Severe Weather Awareness Week: Tornadoes

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Data pix.

Severe Weather Awareness Week continues today with a look at tornadoes. Tornadoes form under a complicated process that researchers are still studying. They form when a column of spinning air begins to develop within a storm and drops to the surface, leading to wind damage on the ground.

Tornadoes are most likely in Iowa during the months of May and June. On average, 48 tornadoes are reported a year in Iowa. In 2019, Iowa had 54 tornadoes. 2 people were injured by tornadoes and there was 1 death. We had the most tornadoes on May 29th with 15 reported tornadoes.

If a Tornado Watch is issued, this means conditions are ideal for tornado development. You should remain weather aware with your favorite means to receive warnings either by TV, the 13WarnMe app, or NOAA Weather Radio. When a Tornado Warning is issued, this means a tornado threat is occurring or imminent. You should immediately take cover in the lowest level of the house or building that you are in, away from windows and in the center of the building.

Share this story

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

60° / 41°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 60° 41°

Thursday

54° / 42°
Afternoon showers
Afternoon showers 20% 54° 42°

Friday

56° / 48°
Afternoon showers
Afternoon showers 40% 56° 48°

Saturday

60° / 41°
Windy with showers and thunderstorms
Windy with showers and thunderstorms 30% 60° 41°

Sunday

59° / 40°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 20% 59° 40°

Monday

65° / 44°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 0% 65° 44°

Tuesday

63° / 42°
A few morning showers
A few morning showers 10% 63° 42°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

52°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
52°

54°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
54°

56°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
56°

59°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
59°

57°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
57°

55°

8 PM
Few Showers
30%
55°

53°

9 PM
Few Showers
30%
53°

53°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
53°

52°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
52°

50°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
50°

48°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
48°

46°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
46°

45°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
45°

44°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
44°

43°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
43°

42°

6 AM
Cloudy
10%
42°

41°

7 AM
Cloudy
10%
41°

42°

8 AM
Cloudy
10%
42°

42°

9 AM
Cloudy
10%
42°

43°

10 AM
Cloudy
20%
43°

45°

11 AM
Cloudy
20%
45°

47°

12 PM
Cloudy
20%
47°

49°

1 PM
Showers
40%
49°

50°

2 PM
Showers
40%
50°

Popular

Latest News

More News