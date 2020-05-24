 

Severe Weather Possible Sunday Evening

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are lifting up from the south Sunday evening and some of them may become strong and even severe.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 8 PM for parts of central and southern Iowa, including the Des Moines metro and Ames.

Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 8 PM Sunday, May 24, 2020.

Some clearing Sunday afternoon has allowed for moisture and heat to rise across this area which makes it more susceptible for stronger storms as a low pressure center to the SW begins to push northeast into Iowa.

Timing:
The strongest storms are likely from the late afternoon through the late evening. (4-9 PM Sunday)
Threats:
Large hail, Damaging wind, and tornadoes.

Note: Storms across NW Missouri have already produced golf ball to baseball size hail. As this system lifts to the north and east, the south central part of Iowa (Union, Clarke, Ringgold, and Decatur county) is most likely to see this potential.

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

80° / 66°
Showers and thunderstorms
Monday

78° / 65°
Thunderstorms
Tuesday

77° / 63°
Showers and thunderstorms
Wednesday

78° / 64°
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon
Thursday

79° / 58°
Partly cloudy, chance of a thunderstorm
Friday

76° / 57°
Abundant sunshine
Saturday

77° / 62°
Mostly sunny
Humidity

Hourly Forecast

81°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
81°

80°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
80°

77°

7 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
77°

77°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
77°

73°

9 PM
Cloudy
20%
73°

71°

10 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
71°

71°

11 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
71°

69°

12 AM
Thunderstorms
70%
69°

69°

1 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
69°

68°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
68°

68°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
68°

67°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
67°

67°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
67°

66°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
66°

66°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
66°

67°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
67°

69°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
69°

71°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
71°

73°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
73°

74°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
74°

75°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
75°

77°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
77°

78°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
78°

79°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
79°

