Severe Weather Possible Sunday Evening

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are lifting up from the south Sunday evening and some of them may become strong and even severe.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 8 PM for parts of central and southern Iowa, including the Des Moines metro and Ames.

Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 8 PM Sunday, May 24, 2020.

Some clearing Sunday afternoon has allowed for moisture and heat to rise across this area which makes it more susceptible for stronger storms as a low pressure center to the SW begins to push northeast into Iowa.

Timing:

The strongest storms are likely from the late afternoon through the late evening. (4-9 PM Sunday)

Threats:

Large hail, Damaging wind, and tornadoes.

Note: Storms across NW Missouri have already produced golf ball to baseball size hail. As this system lifts to the north and east, the south central part of Iowa (Union, Clarke, Ringgold, and Decatur county) is most likely to see this potential.

