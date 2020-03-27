Showers Today, Isolated Strong Storms Tonight

Rain will continue to lift up toward the north throughout the late morning and early afternoon today. Rain is expected to be fairly light in nature and highs will climb into the middle 50s.

Light Rain is Expected This Afternoon and Evening

The warm front will continue to lift over the state tonight, so isolated thunderstorms are possible. Some storms may be strong to severe across central and southeastern Iowa. The threat is mainly for large hail. Rain totals look to be below one inch for most.

By the afternoon the dry slot may allow for a few dry hours across central and southern Iowa. Temperatures will rise into the 60s during this time. However, it will be very windy.

Drier weather is expected for a few hours Saturday afternoon. Temps will boost into the 60s.

Meanwhile, in far eastern Iowa and western Illinois, the cold front will arrive during this same time and strong to severe storms are very possible. The Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma has issued a Moderate risk for the eastern border of the state as well as those in NW Illinois. There is a chance for large hail, damaging wind, and even tornadoes in this area. Some storms may even be long-lived. The best chance for this is Saturday afternoon and evening.

Widespread severe storms are possible in far southeastern Iowa and NW Illinois Saturday afternoon

As the low pivots and wraps back around, more rain showers are possible Saturday night into Sunday. These will be light rain showers with less than a tenth of an inch of additional rainfall accumulation.

Sunday is expected to be dry by noon. The wind will shift toward the NW at 15-25 mph with highs in the mid and upper 50s. The early work week will start off dry and mild with highs in the 60s on Monday.

