 

Snow Likely For Central and Southern Iowa Thursday

Eyes are on Thursday as more snow is possible. This system will form off the Rockies and push east through early Thursday, impacting parts of Nebraska, Iowa, Missouri, and Illinois on Thursday.

For Iowa it will begin to arrive in southwest Iowa during the mid-morning (5-8 AM). It will creep northeast to the I-80 corridor between 11 AM and 2 PM. I-80 is where the northern edge of the snow will be, which means most of the snow will fall south of here. Snow will continue for central and southern Iowa throughout the afternoon and evening, before ending by 9-11 PM.

4/16/2020 Snow Timing

The highest totals will be across southern Iowa where 3-6″ of snow are possible along and south of Hwy 34. 1-3″ are possible between Hwy 34 and I-80 with less than an inch north of I-80.

Projected Snowfall Totals for Thursday, 4/16/2020

Friday will be a little milder as the wind shifts toward the south. The sky will be partly to mostly sunny with highs close to 50.
The weekend will be even milder as the wind strengthens from the south on Saturday. Highs will be close to 60 on Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will continue to warm up through the early next week with highs near 70 by Tuesday.

Weekend Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

40° / 28°
Snow showers in the morning
Snow showers in the morning 20% 40° 28°

Thursday

40° / 30°
Afternoon rain/snow developing
Afternoon rain/snow developing 10% 40° 30°

Friday

49° / 32°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 49° 32°

Saturday

60° / 42°
Windy with a few clouds
Windy with a few clouds 20% 60° 42°

Sunday

60° / 39°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 60° 39°

Monday

62° / 44°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 62° 44°

Tuesday

68° / 50°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 20% 68° 50°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

39°

3 PM
Showers
50%
39°

40°

4 PM
Showers
40%
40°

41°

5 PM
Cloudy
10%
41°

41°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
41°

40°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
40°

38°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
38°

37°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
37°

35°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
35°

34°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
34°

33°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
33°

31°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
31°

30°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
30°

30°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
30°

29°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
29°

29°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
29°

28°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
28°

28°

7 AM
Cloudy
10%
28°

30°

8 AM
Cloudy
10%
30°

32°

9 AM
Cloudy
10%
32°

35°

10 AM
Cloudy
10%
35°

37°

11 AM
Cloudy
10%
37°

39°

12 PM
Cloudy
10%
39°

37°

1 PM
Rain/Snow Showers
40%
37°

37°

2 PM
Rain/Snow Showers
50%
37°

