Snow Likely For Central and Southern Iowa Thursday

Eyes are on Thursday as more snow is possible. This system will form off the Rockies and push east through early Thursday, impacting parts of Nebraska, Iowa, Missouri, and Illinois on Thursday.

For Iowa it will begin to arrive in southwest Iowa during the mid-morning (5-8 AM). It will creep northeast to the I-80 corridor between 11 AM and 2 PM. I-80 is where the northern edge of the snow will be, which means most of the snow will fall south of here. Snow will continue for central and southern Iowa throughout the afternoon and evening, before ending by 9-11 PM.

4/16/2020 Snow Timing

The highest totals will be across southern Iowa where 3-6″ of snow are possible along and south of Hwy 34. 1-3″ are possible between Hwy 34 and I-80 with less than an inch north of I-80.

Projected Snowfall Totals for Thursday, 4/16/2020

Friday will be a little milder as the wind shifts toward the south. The sky will be partly to mostly sunny with highs close to 50.

The weekend will be even milder as the wind strengthens from the south on Saturday. Highs will be close to 60 on Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will continue to warm up through the early next week with highs near 70 by Tuesday.

Weekend Forecast