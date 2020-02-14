Watch Now
Weather Blog 2/14/20: Warmer Weather Expected This Weekend

Weather

IOWA -- Mother Nature is sharing the love across central Iowa Friday. After a brutally cold Thursday, we are on the mend in the temperature department.

Friday looks to top out in the lower 20s, with plenty of sunshine and a bit of a southerly breeze. After sunset, temperatures will drop a couple degrees, but around 9 PM temperatures will start to rise again.

By sunrise on Saturday, most of central Iowa will be in the mid to upper 20s. A warm front will bring a few extra clouds during the mid to late morning, but as the front passes we will see a little more sunshine during the second half of the day. Highs will top out near 40°! More clouds will arrive for the end of the weekend, but Sunday still looks to be a nice day with highs around 40° again. The wind will shift from the west on Saturday back to the south for Sunday.

Our next weather system will move in on Monday. Monday morning and afternoon will be dry with highs in the lower 40s, again, but it's the evening when things start to change. A strong cold front will arrive late Monday and bring a chance for rain initially. There may be periods of mix before it changes over to snowfall overnight. It looks to continue into early Tuesday with highs falling into the 20s for the middle of the week. At this point, impacts from this system are unknown as the timing and strength may still change, but snowfall amounts look less than 2".

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

22° /
Cloudy
Cloudy 10% 22°

Thursday

25° / 14°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 10% 25° 14°

Friday

44° / 27°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 44° 27°

Saturday

50° / 30°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 50° 30°

Sunday

46° / 28°
Showers
Showers 20% 46° 28°

Monday

41° / 28°
Morning snow showers
Morning snow showers 20% 41° 28°

Tuesday

39° / 25°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 30% 39° 25°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

22°

1 PM
Cloudy
0%
22°

22°

2 PM
Cloudy
10%
22°

21°

3 PM
Cloudy
10%
21°

20°

4 PM
Cloudy
20%
20°

20°

5 PM
Cloudy
20%
20°

19°

6 PM
Cloudy
20%
19°

18°

7 PM
Cloudy
20%
18°

17°

8 PM
Cloudy
20%
17°

16°

9 PM
Cloudy
10%
16°

15°

10 PM
Cloudy
10%
15°

14°

11 PM
Cloudy
10%
14°

13°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
13°

11°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
11°

10°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
10°

3 AM
Clear
0%

4 AM
Clear
0%

5 AM
Clear
0%

6 AM
Clear
0%

7 AM
Clear
0%

8 AM
Sunny
0%

9 AM
Sunny
0%

10°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
10°

13°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
13°

16°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
16°

