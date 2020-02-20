2/20/20: Major Warm Up to Arrive Friday

After a cold couple of days, Iowa is in for a major warm up for Friday and the weekend. Temperatures started off in the single digits this morning and will only make it into the 20s this afternoon. However, that is the last we’ll see of the single digits for the next week.

The wind will shift toward the southwest overnight and begin to pull in warmer air. Friday morning lows won’t be quite as cold. Most of the state will start the day off in the teens.

The southwest wind will strengthen to 10-20 mph gusting near 25 mph which will increase highs into the 40s throughout the day.

As the ridge at the upper levels of the atmosphere continues to push across the central US, temperatures will continue to warm up through the weekend. Saturday morning lows will be in the upper 20s (which is warmer than highs have been over the past couple days). Although a few clouds will move in on Saturday, the sunshine we’ll see alongside the southwest wind will boost highs into the lower 50s.

The warm trend will continue through Sunday, but we’ll begin to see our weather pattern change. Morning lows will be around 30° and afternoon highs still around 50°, but we’ll see an increase in cloud cover as the next low pressure system moves closer. Most of Sunday will stay dry, but by late Sunday and early Monday, some light rain will arrive across the southern border of Iowa.

Clouds Increase Sunday with Rain Possible South Sunday Night

This wave will lead to cooler temperatures by the middle of next week.

Weather Tools