2/23/20: Mild Monday Followed by Snowy Tuesday

We’re in for a mighty big change in our weather pattern over the next couple days. Sunday highs reached the upper 50s and low 60s for most and that’s the warmest we’ll be this week.

Cloud cover will continue to increase overnight as a low (low #1) to the southwest pushes northeast. Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, and Arkansas will all experience light rain tonight and early Monday. By Monday afternoon, light rain will begin to move into far southern Iowa. Meanwhile, off to the west another system (low #2) will continue to brew over Montana and the Dakotas. Low #2 will sink southeast and Low #1 will begin to push more north. This will slow the overall eastern movement over Low #1, allowing for more precipitation to fall in far eastern Iowa.

Sunday Night through Monday Afternoon

Monday afternoon will be in the 40s, but by the late evening rain in southern Iowa will begin to change over to snow. Snow will continue to expand across central and eastern Iowa overnight Monday into early Tuesday.

Monday Afternoon through Tuesday Morning

Snow will really begin to add up Tuesday morning and continue into the afternoon and evening, exiting the state sometime early Wednesday.

Tuesday Morning through Tuesday Evening

Counties east of I-35 are in a Winter Storm Watch starting Monday. This also includes Story, Polk, and Warren county along I-35. The National Weather Service will either upgrade the Winter Storm Watch to a Winter Weather Advisory or Winter Storm Warning (more intense) sometime Monday.

The highest amounts of snow will fall in far eastern and southeastern Iowa where more than 8″ are possible in some cases. Those along I-35 will likely see less than 2″ of snow, but some slick roads are still possible throughout Tuesday.

Snow Accumulation Expected Through Wednesday Morning