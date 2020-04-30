Find Out What’s Ahead For Friday and the Weekend

A large-scale ridge will continue to progress east over the next 24-48 hours, keeping temperatures above average for Friday and the weekend. However it will begin to flatten out, which will bring chances for rain and cooler temperatures for the end of the weekend and early next week.

Cloud cover will begin to increase overnight, so low temperatures will fall into the upper 40s by early Friday. Even though cloud cover will continue to arrive on Friday, it will be a dry day with highs climbing into the middle 70s.

Highs for Friday, May 1, 2020

The heat will continue to rise through the beginning of the weekend. Expect Saturday to bring a little extra cloud cover with highs near 80°. That is the warmest day in the forecast. There is also a very slight chance of a few showers Saturday evening, but most of the day will be dry. By Sunday a weak wave will pass through and bring a better chance of a few showers during the morning. The afternoon is expected to be mainly dry and mild once again with highs in the middle 70s.

Rain Will Arrive Early Sunday