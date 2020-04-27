Severe Storms Possible in Parts of Iowa Tuesday

After a general period of quiet for Central Iowa, spring severe storms are looking to be more likely for parts of the state on Tuesday. A potent storm system coming out of the Rockies will be pulling in all the ingredients to see a severe weather outbreak from Texas through Oklahoma and Arkansas and Missouri and potentially into Iowa as well.

A strong low pressure center with a warm front lifting out ahead of the center of low pressure will pull in warmth and higher dewpoints across the Southern Plains states. That in combination with a good deal of lift in the atmosphere will lead to storms in states to our south.

By afternoon, the center of low pressure, or what we call the triple point where the low, warm front and cold front all come together, will be crossing Iowa by Tuesday afternoon. Instability will be weaker in Iowa than what we see in the Southern Plains, but the winds will be veering winds around the low pressure center and warm front extending ahead of it. This shear could be enough to lead to hail, damaging winds and isolated tornadoes.

The potential of storms will be determined by the speed of the low pressure. If it approaches quickly overnight, Central Iowa may miss out on the storms with most in far eastern Iowa and Illinois. If the low pressure center moves more slowly, it may still be in Central Iowa allowing storms to form here by Tuesday afternoon.

Storms will move east of Central Iowa into the evening and overnight. However strong winds look to set up behind this storm system and wind advisories may be needed for Wednesday morning due to intense winds that may be develop as low pressure moves away.