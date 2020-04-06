Weather Why: “In Like a Lion, Out Like a Lamb”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This is a question I often get during the month of March and I heard it again this year! Where did the saying, "In like a lion, out like a lamb" come from?



No one really knows for sure but many March sayings seem to originate from writings from the 1700s. There may be a connection to the stars, as the constellation Leo (Lion) appears at the beginning of March and the constellation Aries (Ram) appears at the end of March.

Also if you think about the month of March, it is the month of transition from winter to spring with normal lows starting in the mid 20s at the beginning of the month and then highs in the mid 50s by the end of the month. So with the variety of snow storms to spring warmth, you can see such a volatile difference through the month.